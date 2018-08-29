French Montana Bets Diamond Watch in Ping Pong Match Against Tommy Hilfiger
By: Meredith Ganzman
August 29, 2018
French Montana is raising his game -- at least when it comes to ping-pong.
At a party for the US Open in New York, the 33-year-old rapper challenged fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger to a friendly game of ping-pong. But French raised the stakes with a very expensive wager -- his diamond watch.
Hilfiger had reportedly been admiring the watch earlier in the evening, but the bling ultimately stayed on French’s wrist.
It was a close game. But in the end, French Montana was the party’s table tennis champ.
Running the ping pong table at the @boast pop-up with @thomasjhilfiger at @kith !!! Thank you to everyone that came out! Good vibes only