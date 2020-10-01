10/1 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - A local pizza restaurant wants your fsuper old frozen pizza, why ? Gabe & Nina tell you all about that and the prize on the top 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - This american musical drama, first aired in 2009. The TV show took places in McKinley High School and starred actresses Lea Michele , Naya Rivera, and Jane Lynch. What was the show called ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Whitney is done laying down and is starting to sit up, Gabe is very excited and tells us all about it on the baby daddy check-in.

Repeating Halloween Costumes - What's your go-to halloween costume ? Gabe and Nina share their go-to costumes and let you decide whose is better.

Sexy Spooky Talk- It's the first of October , so that means it's getting spooky outside. Gabe & Nina give sexy spanish talk the Halloween treatment and turn it into Sexy Spooky Talk.

Naya Rivera's Sister - Gabe & Nina share their thoughts on the drama surrounding Naya Rivera's sister.

Guinness Tattoo Record - A woman tattooed Eminem's face 17 times, putting her in the history books. If you were going for the title of having an artist tattoed on you 18 times, who would you get ?

Nina @ 9:30 - What's the question you should be asking on a first date ? Nina is back and ready to drop yet another gem.