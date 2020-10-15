10/15-Full Show- The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Dexter is making a return to Showtime! Nina couldn't be any more excited, Gabe on the otherhand not so much. What does he think about it? He & Nina talk about the reboot and more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2017, Kendrick Lamar released this song off his "DAMN." album, the lyrics told us to sit down and be ..... What did the lyrics tell us to do ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Whitney is getting in the halloween spirit! What spooky activity got her laughing hysterically? Gabe tells us on the baby daddy check in.

Wake Up Wars- Kristi is back to defend the throne on wake up wars. She's two wins away from a free breakfast, but Danielle is here to take the crown from Kristi. Will Danielle be the new wake up queen?

Have You Ever Ghosted Anyone? - There's nothing spookier than going on a date with someone and not knowing how to tell them you don't want to see them again. Gabe & Nina talk about times they had to ghost people and times they were ghosted. Can you relate to them?

Sexy Spooky Talk - Gabe is going to say 3 phrases in spanish, and it's up to Ashley to decide if what she heard is spooky or sexy.

Is Nina's Friend Being Ghosted ? - Nina's friend has gone on 2 dates with someone she met on Tinder. They planned their third date, but he stopped replying... Is she being ghosted ?

Promotions & Pay Raises - The pandamic cost a lot of people their jobs, but some people are seeing promotions and pay raises in this tough time. Gabe & Nina want to know are you part of the lucky bunch ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Why do we like being scared ? Nina talks about why we love the thrill of Halloween so much.