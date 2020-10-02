10/2 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @6 - How secure is your workplace ? Gabe & Nina share a story about a man who broke into a local news station to have a "conversation" with an anchorman.

Throwback Trivia - In 2019, LA's finest made it's TV premier on Fox. The show starrs Jessica Alba and this actress who is married to Dwayne Wade. Here's another hint, she also starred in "Bring It On". Who is the actress ?

First World Friday - Do you ever order things just for the sake of avoiding going to the store ? Gabe did and it backfired. Speaking of orders, Nina must've missed the fine print on some Halloween decorations she ordered because they were not what she expected.

Baby Daddy Check-In - There is no such thing as being too prepared for Gabe. He has already started learning how to braid hair just so he can do Whitney's hair, but who is he practicing on ?

Wake Up Wars - The Wake Up Throne is vacant and we are looking for the next king/queen to take the royal seat. Who will it be, Thomas or Janice ?

How Much Candy Is Enough Candy On Halloween ? - Gabe is getting into the spirit of Halloween and wants to pass out candy. He just has no clue how much candy he needs or what kind. Any Suggestions ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Time to indulge into the Pumpkins ! No seriously, they're very good for you. Nina covers all the benefits of eating the actual fruit and not just drinking the lattee.