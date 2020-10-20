10/20- Full Show- The Gabe & Nina Podcast

6 @ 6 - Carole Baskin reveals a big secret and no it doesn't have anything to do tigers and feeding them people. Gabe & Nina get your Tuesday started with the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2013, Lana Del Rey released this song about a particular depression during a specific time of year. What song was it ?

Lunch For Breakfast - Nina woke up hungry and chowed down on a Tuna sandwhich at 4:30 in the morning. Gabe wants to know who else can have this kind of meal that early.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Fellas' Gabe wants you to kick your girl out of the house... no, not like that. Gabe is breaking down why alone time for your significant other is so important.

Wake Up Wars - Jennifer is back to face off against Ralph! She has one win in her back pocket and is feeling pretty good about making it two wins. Will Ralph take over the Wake Up Kingdom?

Smaller Thanksgivings - Oh boy, Thanksgiving is around the corner and families are making adjustments due to Covid. What is your family changing this year ?

CashApp Scams - Gabe won some money and decided to give some out. However, someone has to ruin it and try to scam others out of 5 dollars. What was Gabe's response?

Texting "Hi" or "Hey" - Are you guilty of this crime? Nina is calling out everyone who dares texts "hey" or "hi" to anyone, ever!