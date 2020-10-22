10/22-Full Show- The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Smartphone pinky is at an all time high because of the pandemic happening right now. Gabe & Nina explain what is smartphone pinky and how you get it on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2014, this show was first debuted and has it's popularity has only gone up. It follows the engagement of different couples, 1 partner is from a different country and only has 90 Days to decide if they want to marry their partner. If they choose not to follow through with marriage, they must return back to their home country. What is the name of the show ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Whitney doesn't need Gabe anymore! Well just for her naps that is. Whitney fell asleep on her own for the first time and Gabe couldn't be more proud. he gives us his reaction on the Baby Daddy Check-In.

Rick & Lauren - Rick cheated 2 years ago and things between him & Lauren haven't been the same. She feels differently towards him and their relationship, now Rick is wondering if things will ever go back to normal.

Guess That Gig - Gabe & Nina have a special talent of asking only two questions and knowing what you do for a living. How do they do it? Tune in and find out!

Long Distance Walking- A little boy and his father walked for days to his grandmother's house. What was the longest distance you've walked in your lifetime ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Nina wants all the single people to go out and find love! The pandemic is changing people's priotities and finding true love has found itself on top of most people's list. Nina tells us more on Nina@ 9:30.