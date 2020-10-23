10/23-Full Show- The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - A little Gabe & Nina, a little pop culture. These are the top 6 stories of the morning in no particular order.

Throwback Trivia - The Simpsons debuted in 1989, The family includes Homer, Marge, Maggie, Lisa, and their troublemaker son. What is the name of the the son?

First World Friday- Nina can't wear her favorite pair of ripped jeans to lunch and Gabe has to dry himself with something unusual. First World Friday is very real this morning!

Baby Daddy Check-In - Whitney is going to be 6 months old this Sunday! Gabe & Nicole have a special idea in mind, they tell us about it on the Baby Daddy Check-In!

Wake Up Wars- Two new contestants enter the wake up ring! Wilson is here and is ready to battle Kate, who comes out of this one the winner?

Rick & Lauren pt.2- Rick & Lauren return to the show to reveal what they discussed last night and if they're going to continue their relationship.

Nina @ 9:30 - Want to ease your stress ? Water your plants! Nina doesn't actually mean plants, but she'll further explain on Nina @ 9:30