10/27-Full Show-The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - The internet has once again outdone itself, this time in the form of an Instagram page. Someone has put together an entire profile dedicated to miserable men accompanying their significant other on a shopping trip. Gabe & Nina cover that and more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2014, "Total Bellas" aired on the E! Network. It's a reality show that followed Nicky & Bri Bella, what are these sisters known for?

Gabe's Pillow Cases- Gabe woke up with a blemish and he couldn't be more upset. His theory blames the current cotton pillow case he sleeps on. Is it time to transition to silk?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Whitney has found a new way to get her parents attention! This one doesn't require crying or pooping, so Gabe approves. What is it? Gabe talks about it on the baby daddy check in.

Wake Up Wars - Two new contestants enter the wake up battle royale! We have Lauren going against Anoop, who takes home the W and their chance at some free breakfast?

Pet Names - The most common pet names in relationships are honey, babe, and baby. Do you have one that falls outside of that for your significant other?

The Big Chop - Did you ever grow your hair out for a while and one day you just decided to really shake it up? What hairstyle did you go with and did your significant other approve?

Trick or Treating Cutoff Age - Gabe's friend is wondering if he should let his 13 year old son go trick or treating. Gabe thinks it might be time to retire that, but Nina says otherwise.

Nina @ 9:30 - Most people apend 1 hour and 50 minutes a day worrying and causing unnecessary anxiety. Nina breaks down how you can finally conquer this feeling of anxiety.