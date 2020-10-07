10/7 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Gabe earned himself from free time from daddy duties and decided to hang out with some friends. What Gabe didn't expect was the drama show that was happening when he arrived.

Throwback Trivia - In 2000, Oukast sang a song about apologizing to an ex mother in law. You're probably singing it right now, what was the name of the famous Outkast song ?

Funeral Dates - If you showed up for a first date and instead was asked to go to a funeral, would you go ?

Dog Anxiety - People are heading back to work and taking their kids back to daycare. What does this mean for pets ? Gabe & Nina have some advice on how you can ease that seperation from your pet.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Yesterday, Gabe was getting resourceful ! During his one on one time with Whitney, he figured out a way to feed her without picking her up.

Instagram Jealousy - Gabe is furious because Nicole was being a superfan for a certain soccer player on Instagram. Would what she did make you upset too?

Lie Detectors - AJ's girlfriend is spending a little too much time with another guy and claims it's because of fantasy football. AJ is prretty convinced that the only fantasy happening here is her fantasy of finding a new boyfriend. What should AJ do ?

Are you wearing more or less makeup ? - With the pandemic happening, everyones habits and life styles are changing. How is your makeup routine changing ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Make someones day and smile with your eyes ! Nina is spreading the love and joy on today's Nina @ 9:30.