10/8 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Chicago staple, Lou Malnati's is upset about being bad mouthed on a Netflix show. Gabe & Nina discuss their reaction and the top 6 stories on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2011, Wiz Khalifa released his super-catchy anthem that referenced the colors of his hometown, Pittsburgh. What two colors did Wiz Khalifa mention in this song ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Did you parents constantly remind you to wash behind you ears ? On this baby daddy check-in, Gabe tells us exactly why our parents were obsessed with reminding us.

How Many Times Have You Been Tested For Covid ? - Chance The Rapper put on his social medida that he was tested at least 8 times for COVID-19. How many times since this pandemic started have you been tested and were any outcomes positive ?

Crying In The Dressroom- 13% of woman have cried when trying on clothes. Are you part of the 13%?

Neon Nina Goes Live - Nina is shaking up her makeup look and decided to add some neon colors. Gabe & Nina go live on Instagram and show the final results.

Nina @ 9:30 - Time to stop living in your head! Today on Nina @ 9:30, Nina is giving us tips on how to stop overthinking.