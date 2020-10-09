10/9 -Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6- Turkeys are going to be looking a little different on the dinner table this year. Gabe & Nina talk about the possibility of smaller turkeys being sold at grocery stores this holiday season.

Throwback Trivia - In 1993, We met Jack Skellington the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. He was the main character of a movie directed by Tim Burton. In the film, he gets bored of his regular Halloween tradition, so he goes out and finds a new tradition to take over. What is the name of the film?

First World Friday- Gabe is trying to do the right thing, but is having a hard time getting a few people on board with him. Nina's toothbrush is a little too violent for her liking, what's wrong with it?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe and Nicole are going on vacation! Well, more like a stay-cation. What's Gabe planning this weekend? He & Nicole talk all about it on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - Nick was on a roll, but decided to forfeit his title. So that means we have two new contestants ready to battle it out for some free breakfast!

Triggering Smells - Does smelling a certain food, perfume, or cologne remind you of someone? Gabe & Nina talk about smells that trigger that some baaaaaaad memories.

Nina @ 9:30 - Are you listening to your music LOUD? Science says it's actually a great stress reliver and you know Nina loves science.