6/25 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Nina makes an exciting announcement on the 6 @ 6, what's she up to ? That & more, as Gabe & Nina share their 6 top stories of the morning.

Throwback Trivia - It's time for Shelby to bust a move and show off how old school she is. Gabe & Nina are going to ask about a classic song, show, and movie , if she gets all 3 right Gabe & Nina make her old school official with a special song.

Gabe & Nina's Ice Cream Addiction - Everyone can appreciate some free ice cream, especially Gabe & Nina. Why did these two stop storing their ice cream at the B96 studios? They tell us why.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe's daughter is getting caught up on sleep, does this mean Gabe is able to do the same ?

Wake Up Wars - Team Gabe has Team Nina against the ropes after their win yesterday, it's now 2-1 and they can win the week. Joining the show and representing Team Gabe is Rex, Team Nina will be Sarah.

Gabe's Scooter - Life happens fast, Gabe's scooter was involved in an accident in the building parking lot. The gentleman was kind enough to leave a note, what's Gabe going to do next ?

Threatening To Break Up ? - Nina's friend is dating someone who thinks the best solution to a fight is to break up. What should Nina tell her friend to do ?

What Exactly Does "Heard" Mean ? - Gabe's go-to word "heard" got him in trouble the other day. He & his friend Jessie explain what exactly does "heard" mean and why people shouldn't take offense to it.