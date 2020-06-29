6/29 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Looks like a popular character on "Family Guy" is getting a new voice. Gabe & Nina cover this and more top stories on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2001, Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Lil Kim all collaborated on a song for the film " Moulin Rouge". Does Amy remember the name of the song?

Weekend Violence - Gabe & Nina discuss the violent weekend in Chicago and holding people accountable.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe shares some simple advice to anyone who gets too close to his or anyone's baby.

Wake Up Wars - It's a crosstown classic on this episode of Wake Up Wars, We have Beto representing the southside going against Ana Lee on the northside. Fresh week means it's a 0-0 tie, let's see who gets ahead first.

How Do You Seal Your Bread ? - Gabe & Nina debate what's the best way to seal your bread. Do you use the twist ties or tie a knot on the bag ?

Minimum Wage - The state of Illinois is raising its' minimum wage on July 1st. Gabe & Nina talk about their first jobs and what wages they were making.

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better - Nina is taking out the cheese on this episode of "Avocados Make Everything Taste Better". Today, she & Gabe will try avocado with burrata cheese. Will avocados make it taste better ? Check out the Facebook Live video here



Going Out Responsibly - Some cities are seeing a rise in positive COVID cases, as Chicago enters phase 4 Gabe & Nina talk about going out responsibly.

Should Guys Still Wear Cargo Shorts ? - Is the summer that cargo shorts will officially become cancelled ? Nina tells us why guys who own these kind of shorts should throw them out now.

Nina @ 9:30 - Are you a fan of pet pages on Instagram ? Nina @ 9:30 covers pet pages and why she's developed an appreciation for them.