6/30 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Gabe & Nina share their 6 top stories in pop culture and in their daily lives.

Throwback Trivia - Janelle is here to test her old school, she will be asked about one throwback song, movie, and TV show. If she gets all 3 correct Gabe & Nina have a special song ready to reward her.

More Pictures Of Your Pet, Baby, Or Significant Other - It's time to check that photo library on your phone and see who do you have more pictures of. Gabe & Nina checked their own phones and the results were not what they expected.

Anthony Bourdain & Chicago - While discussing their love for Chicago Gabe & Nina think back to what the late Anthony Bourdain wrote about the city. You can read his memorable words here

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe had an importat job to do on Sunday, he had to cut his daughter's nails. How did it go and does she have all her fingers ? Gabe talks about it on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - Team Nina came through and took the win on "Man-eater Monday". Now Tony is in the hot seat, will he pull through and get Team Gabe the win ? He will face off against Bri.

Nanny Or Family Member ? - When it comes to child care who do you trust with your child, a nanny or a family member ? Gabe & Nina start the debate on who they would leave their kids with.

Sports Are Back - Opening Day for the MLB, tip-Off for the NBA, and kickoff for the NFL is approaching quickly. Gabe takes a minute to express his appreciation for the return of sports and say what he's been watching to get his daily dose of sports.

Disclaimers In Relationships - Gabe & Nina answer the question "should you be held accountable for a trait you warned someone about " ? Just because you gave someone a disclaimer about yourself, does that excuse anything ?

Sexy Spanish Talk - Britney is going to save some money on spanish lessons today. Gabe is going to recite 3 statements in spanish and at the end, Britney has to decide if what he just said is sexy or silly .

TMI Tuesday - What adult doesn't love "cookies" ? Gabe & Nina are talking about "cookies" and how many someone has had in a day. Just listen close because these aren't ordinary cookies.

Nina @ 9:30 - Nina talks about feeling unable to do daily activities and how it can be effected by your mental health.