7/2 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Pop culture mixed in with some Gabe & Nina is the recipe to make the 6 @ 6. This morning Gabe talks about a new exciting opportunity with his favorite team and Nina shares why she turned around and went home on her commute to work.

Throwback Trivia - This movie is a comedy classic. Brothers Marlon & Shawn Wayans play as FBI agents that dress up as Beverly Hills type women to solve a kidnapping. Will Erika remember the name of this movie ?

Fireworks Happening Around Chicago - Looking for some fun family stuff to do this weekend ? Gabe lists a few places that are going to have their very own firework shows around the city.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe is getting high off his daughter.. yes you read that right. Gabe talks about how that is even possible on this baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - The fellas have the ladies on the ropes this week. They lead 2-1 and can end the week with a victory today. Representing for Team Gabe it's Francisco and playing for Team Nina is Olivia.

How Do You Like Your Steaks ? - This holiday weekend it's safe to say many people will be grilling which means a lot of steaks will be made. How will yours be made ? Gabe & Nina talk to the steak lovers and ask them how do they like their steaks prepared.

Things To Love About The USA - In a survey, people around the globe were asked what do they like most about the United States ? Gabe & Nina talk about the hilarious responses this survey received.

Describe Your Smell - Everyone smells like something, right ? Gabe & Nina describe what they think they smell like, and yes you guessed it alcohol was one of the things.

Sexy Spanish Talk - Ivory joins Gabe & Nina to play Sexy Spanish Talk. Gabe's going to read 3 statements in spanish and she has to guess if what she just heard is sexy or silly.

Are Chipped Teeth a Deal Breaker ? - There can be many reasons why not to date a person, but is their teeth one of them ? Time to open the lines and see what Chicago thinks.

Nina @ 9:30 - Today's Nina @ 9:30 covers talking to yourself, why do we do it and what does it mean ?