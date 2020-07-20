7/20- Full Show -The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Gabe just had an epiphany over the weekend and it could change his life forever. He & Nina discuss what it was on the top 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - Gabe & Nina welcome Keisha to Throwback Trivia, they are going to ask her 3 questions. One about a throwback TV show, another about a throwback movie, and one about a throwback song. If Keisha gets all 3 correct, she is rewarded with a song.

I Want My Ex Back - Charlie and his ex girlfriend dated for 5 years, now he wants her back. Charlie has had a year to think it over and he realized that the grass is not greener on this side. Will she come back or Charlie a year too late?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe has found himself his own weighted blanket and it is his daughter. This baby daddy check in covers Gabe's struggle when his daughter falls asleep on top of him.

Wake Up Wars - Packer and Samantha are here and ready to represent on Wake Up Wars. Team Gabe was handed the loss last week as Team Nina crushed them 4-1, Can Packer turn their luck around ?

Drinking Straight Out Of The Bottle - Gabe's girlfriend Nicole pointed out that Gabe has a nasty habit of drinking straight out of the mouthwash bottle. Gabe doesn't think it's nasty at all and he explains to everyone why.

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better - Time to taste the rainbow... well kind of. This week Gabe & Nina are going to be experimenting Avocados & Skittles. Not just any skittles mix, the berry skittle mix. Will avocados make this classic candy taste better ?

August Alsina's New Song - The pettiness continues, August Alsina has a new addition to his upcoming album. The title of the song is of course, entanglement. Gabe & Nina play it live and give their reaction to it.

Big Money Wins - What is the most money you've ever won gambling ? Gabe & Nina talk big money wins with Chicago.

Nina @ 9:30 - Take care of home first. Nina talks about focusing on the domestic things to improve your energy and spirit.