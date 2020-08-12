8/12 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Another day, another reboot is in the works. Gabe & Nina talk about the possibility of a new "The Fresh Prince of Bel-air" with a unique twist. This and more on the Gabe & Nina 6 & 6.

Throwback Trivia - If you consider yourself old school then you have to know the 1994 comedy film featuring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. The hilarious duo was reunited in 2014 with the return of this movie series, what was the name of the 2014 film ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - With Nicole going back to work, Gabe is getting more father / daughter time with Whitney. On this check-in, Gabe talks about what he and his daughter have been up to.

Wake Up Wars - Ladies finally won a game yesterday, so that means the week is tied 1-1. Representing for Team Nina is Tatiana and playing for Team Gabe is Norman.

Super Safety Girl - Nina is back to reprise her role as "Super Safety Girl". She is checking out popular locations across the city to see how safe and clean they are for Chicago residents.

Nina's Dog Incident - If your dog bit another dog while you left them in the care of a friend, would you want to know ? Nina is in a similar situation, but doesn't think this needs an immediate phone call. Is Nina wrong ? Should she tell her friend what happened ?

Lie Detectors - Ryan is asking the Lie Detectors to solve the case of his missing autographed 1985 Chicago Bears football. He thinks his nanny is taking his things and selling them online. Time for the lie detectors to investigate and get to the truth.

When Is It Time To Change Your Profile Photo ? - Nina is usually very supportive, but not today. While going through her friends profile photos, she noticed that one was 10 years old. She thinks it's time to update her photo, do you agree ? When is it time to change your profile photo ?

Nina @ 9:30 - "Rejection is protection" what does that mean to Nina and why is it important ? Nina is talking all about on Nina @ 9:30.