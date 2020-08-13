8/13 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - What popular cherry beverage is going through a shortage and how will it effect you ? Gabe & Nina break that down and more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2013, this rap group debuted a song about the high-end brand, Versace. The group consists of Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset, what's the group's name ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - While out shopping, a woman asked Gabe a question about his daughter that bugged him. What was the question and better yet, what was his response ?

Wake Up Wars - After yesterday's win, the ladies are up 2-1 on the fellas' and can win the week with a victory today. On the hot seat for Team Nina is Kristy and she will face Tommy will represent Team Gabe.

Super Safety Girl - Nina AKA Super Safety Girl made her way to Millenium Park yesterday to investigate how safe it is when it comes to people wearing masks and social distancing. Now it's time for Super Safety Girl to give her safety review of Millenium Park.

Why Don't Marriages Last Long Anymore ? - Gabe & Nina open the lines and ask everyone to share their opinion on why divorce rates are increasing.

Food That You Loved Before, But Hate Now - The number of taste buds you have decrease as you get older, so somethings that you loved as a kid might start to taste a little funny. What were some foods that you loved as a kid, but now hate as an adult?

Phone Bills - Do you own your phone ? Gabe & Nina discuss what's the better option , paying their entire phone up front or through monthly payments ?

Nina @ 9:30 - How many times a day are you laughing ? Maybe it's time to start laughing a little more each day. Nina talks about laughing and why it's so good for you !