8/14 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Gabe has decided to take a break from a certain social media app. Why did he decide to do this ? Gabe & Nina discuss this plus more on the on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia- It's the only game on radio that's meant to make you feel old. Today's contestant Amber will try and answer 3 throwback questions about a song, movie , and TV show.

First World Friday - Life can be so hard sometimes, that's why there's First World Fridays. Gabe is having issues with the coffee being served at work and the lack of pastries to go with it. Then there's Nina who was having the hardest time finding something before going out.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Do people lie when they call babies cute ? This is the question Gabe wants answered on today's check-in. Gabe & Nina welcome special guest Baby momma Nicole on the show to talk about it.

Wake Up Wars - No better way to end the week than with some drama on Wake Up Wars, Team Gabe & Team Nina are tied 2-2 so it's winner-take-all. Team Gabe is relying on Joseph to bring home the win. Representing for Team Nina is Virginia, will she get the job done?

Super Safety Girl - To Cubs fans Wrigleyville is the best place to be in the summer time, but do they feel the same during this pandemic ? Super Safety Girl AKA Nina, is going to help determine if Wrigleyville is safe & clean.

Living Without Power - After the storm a few days ago, many people are still without power. Gabe & Nina talk about those close to them who were effected and what they're doing.

Weekend Protests - Chicago is in for another busy,summer,weekend filled with protests. How will this effect your weekend commute ? Gabe & Nina talk about it.

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better - Monday is going to be a special edition of Avocados Make Everything Taste Better, why ? Because it's Nina's bday and what better way to celebrate than with avocados.

Nina @ 9:30 - Another day, another gem from Nina @ 9:30. Nina will talk about how you can" turn your mess into your message".