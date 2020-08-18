8/18 - Full Show- The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - There's a new trend going on and it's mixing Christmas with Halloween. Gabe & Nina share their thoughts on this & more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - The movie, "Miss Congeniality" was released in 2000. The film follows an undercover FBI agent named Gracie Hart, who is participating in a Miss USA pageant in order to catch a terrorist. Who played the role of Gracie ?

Trips To The E.R. - Gabe & Nina discuss the struggle of first time parents & taking their kids to the ER even when it's a nonemergency.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe is losing sleep over Whitney, no literally he's losing sleep because she's not sleeping. What's going on with Whitney?

Wake Up Wars - The fellas' are off to a 1-0 lead on the ladies and are looking to make it 2-0. Victor is here and ready to play for Team Gabe. Gabrielle is representing for Team Nina.

Gabe's City Violation - The city is coming for Gabe. He received a letter in the mail saying he has violated a city law and is being summoned to court. Should Gabe fight back or just pay his fine ?

Florida Man - 3 dumb criminals, but only 1 is from the sunshine state. Who will it be ?

TMI Tuesday - 84% of people are thinking about other during intercourse. Gabe & Nina are asking the question, Are you part of the 84%?

Nina @ 9:30 - Do you "go with the flow" ? Nina covers why people should be more open to going with the flow instead of fighting it.