8/19- Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Girl Scouts have announced that a new french toast flavored cookie releasing soon & are now going to start selling cookies via zoom. Gabe & Nina discuss this on their top 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - If you know this show chances are you are very old school. It aired from 1985-1992, then was rebooted in 2016. The show followed a clever guy who can make a bomb out of a bobby pin, some gum, and toilet paper. Do you know the show ?

How Close Are You To Your Coworkers ? - 41% of Americans see their coworkers as just that.. coworkers. Are you apart of the 59% who become very close to them and remain friends even after you change jobs ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe & Nicole are running out of bibs to put on their daughter Whitney. What's going on and why is there a bib shortage ? Gabe tells us on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - The ladies took the W on Tuesday and are in position to take a 2-0 lead on a "Woman Wednesday" as Nina calls it. Sarah is here and ready to play for Team Nina. Sal is playing spoiler and is on Team Gabe.

Are You Friends With Your "Baby Daddy/ Baby Momma"? - In preparation for the " baby momma drama" tomorrow, Gabe & Nina want to know what is your relationship like with your baby momma or baby daddy ? Are you good friends , worst enemies, or do you just tolerate each others existence ?

Lie Detectors - Brian thinks his girlfriend is lying to him about wanting to stay together and make things work. They have been arguing more and things are looking pretty grim for this couple, can the lie detectors get to the truth out of Brian's girlfriend ?

Are Guys Still Going Out During The Pandemic ? - Gabe is wondering what are the fellas are up to during this quarantine. Are they still going out and hooking up ? Are they laying low and taking a break? Time to find out.

Nina @ 9:30 - Nina is breaking down the "Green Monster", no not the baseball one , the jealous and envious one. How can we avoid it and how can we use it for our benefit ? Nina talks all about it.