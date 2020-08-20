8/20 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Gabe watched "Indian Matchmaking" and it inspired him to find someone for Nina. He gives her the profile of who he thinks she should be looking for, and they give us the top 6 stories of the morning on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - Who can forget the inseperable duo of Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton. These two were so entertaining they received their very own reality TV show. What was the show called ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe finally received an answer on why his daughter was biting her tongue & drooling so much. He tells the new information on the baby daddy check in.

Wake Up Wars - Ladies lost yesterday meaning the fellas' are one win away from taking the week. Their hopes for a tie are on the shoulders of Jennifer, on the opposing team representing for Team Gabe is Allen.

Sherry's Baby Momma Drama - Sherry was asked by her boyfriend's baby momma to back off and let her win her family back. Sherry is wondering where this is coming from and does her boyfriend know about it? If he doesn't , should she tell him ?

Sports Analyst's Huge Mistake - The Cincinnati Reds' play-by-play announcer was caught saying disgusting remarks about the LGBTQ community, Gabe & Nina share their thoughts about what he said.

National Voting Day ? - Oprah has an idea to help with voter turnout, what's her idea and why can it be very effective ?

Celebrity Presidents - The American Public doesn't mind the idea of another celebrity President, but there's only person they would approve of. Who is it ?

Weed Or Wine - Gabe & Nina are going to read 3 descriptions of aromas and it's up to Marie to figure out if those aromas belong to weed or wine.

Chik-Fil-A Hacks - A Chik-Fil-A was fired from her job because of these hacks that she shared on her social media. Check them out maybe you might hear on you never knew before.

Nina @ 9:30 - Have you ever heard of moissanite? Well lucky for you Nina just became the expert. What is it and why are they such a hot commodity in Toronto ?