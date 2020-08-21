8/21 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Teachers are going viral again and Nina has the recipe to kill that morning hangover. These are the top 6 stories of the morning on Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - This TV show was rebooted on the CW in 2008 and went on to air for 5 years. It debuted on TV in 1990 and aired up until 2000, the title is a very popular zip code in California. What show is it ?

First World Friday - Lately, there's been a lot of struggling happening in the lives of Gabe & Nina. Gabe is having trouble finding a cleaning lady and Nina's food deliviery was missing her favorite item.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe & Nicole are planning their daughter's birthday party ! Well.... her half birthday, Gabe shares his thoughts about the whole thing on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - The fellas' have won the week, but the winner of today gains control of Monday which is a nice advantage to have. Kendall is representing Team Gabe & Ernie is playing for Team Nina.

Sherry's Baby Momma Drama Pt.2 - Sherry & her boyfriend join the show to hash things out about her boyfriend's baby momma.Is there something he's not telling Sherry? Will it be revealed today ?

Eviction Prank - A company decided that they were going to evict this woman, but with a twisted joke. How did it go ? Well, let's say she's not going anywhere after this.

Nina @ 9:30 - It's time to teach some hygiene hacks ! Nina's got you covered for the days you forget to pick up that stick of deoderant.