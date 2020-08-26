8/26 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - McDonald's is getting spicy ! What popular item is getting a new flavor ? Gabe & Nina discuss this & more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - Single Ladies by Beyonce was released in 2008, this song had all the singles yelling," if you like then you shoulda.....". How does the rest of the line go ?

Dating Divorced People - Nina's friend went on a date with a divorced man, but he told her something that might've ruined his chances for a second date.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe's money was burning a hole in his pocket, so he decided to do some online shopping for himself & Whitney. What did he buy ?

Wake Up Wars - It's a "Woman Wednesday" on Wake Up Wars and representing for the ladies is Emma. Dewey joins Team Gabe and will represent for the fellas'.

Gabe's Scooter - Gabe is being asked to sell one of his two scooters and today, his potential buyers join the show. Who will Gabe sell his scooters to and which scooter will he sell ?

Lie Detectors - Lisa has been seeing this new guy for a few months now and they have officially decided to be "exclusive". Lisa believed him until she seen his dating apps are still downloaded to his phone and he's getting notifications on them. Is lisa being lied to ? Time for Gabe & Nina to find out.

Cancelled Vacations - Since the pandemic started , people have been cancelling vacation plans left & right. Where were you planning on going ?

Nina @ 9:30 - How often are you " sexting" ? Maybe , not as often as you should. Nina breaks down why sexting can be very beneficial to you relationship.