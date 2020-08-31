8/31 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Do you miss fair food ? Well, Texas Fairs are getting with the times and are adapting to contact-less service so they can get you your fried oreos.

Throwback Trivia - Do you remember Raven Symone's 2003 hit show on Disney ? What was the name of it ?

I Want My Ex Back - Jessica broke up with her girlfriend because she wanted to make it public. she claims she wasn't ready at the time, but she is now. Will Elisandra take Jessica back ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe has set up another cool gadget for his daughter Whitney in the house. Gabe tells us what it is on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - Team Nina is looking to bounce back from their disappointing week, Team Gabe just wants the breakfast to keep rolling. Representing for Team Gabe is Jeff and Jennifer will be on Team Nina.

Losing Something On The Road - During the scooter squad cruise Nina lost her hat, but lucky Gabe was able to get it back. Have you ever lost something on the road that maybe you weren't able to get back ?

Paying Rent Early - It's the 31st, so that means rent is due very soon for a lot of people. If you have the money in hand, do you pay now or wait til it's due ?

Remembering Chadwick Boseman - The weekend was filled with sorrow after learning about the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Gabe & Nina share their thoughts & memories about of the famed actor.

Would you drink recycled beer - Gabe & Nina have found a brewery who are using your poop & pee water to make beer... but the real question is would you try it ?