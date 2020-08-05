8/5 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Kraft wants to add this item to your breakfast menu, are you in ? What lunch item is being converted to breakfast? Gabe & Nina cover all bases on the top 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - How old school are you ? Do you remember the party anthem Rapper J- Kwon released in 2004 ? Here's a hint , it has to do with beverages and clubs.

Message To Your High School Self - If you can go back in time and give yourself advice using only 3 words what would it be ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - What does The Joker & Gabe's daughter have in common ? Gabe tells us what on this baby daddy check-in.

Jobs You've Spent Less Than A Year At - If you want your resume to look great, it's recommended you spend at least one year at each job. Has there ever been a time you couldn't wait that long and left earlier than that ?

Lie Detectors - People are getting back to the office and daily routines are being followed again. However, Charlie isn't loving his girlfriend's new routine . She is back to work, but also going to gym to see a trainer who is a little "friendly". She laughs whenever Charlie brings that fact up, but doesn't deny it . Are her and her new trainer actually actually working out or working on a new relationship ? Time for the lie detectors to get to the bottom of this.

Testing Mattresses - A mattress company wants you and your significant other to test their products. How ? Well simply by "teaming up" and they're even willing to pay up.

New Hobbies You've Picked During Quarantine - Gabe & Nina are desperate for things to do. Nina is learning how to play chess and Gabe is watching soccer, What have you been up to ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Are you too nice ?Today, Nina @ 9:30 covers why this isn't a bad thing and how we should look at it.