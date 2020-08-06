8/6 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Comedy Central is set to reboot a classic cartoon and Gabe is pretty excited about it. Gabe reveals what it is on Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - Is Aileen old school enough to remember the hit tv show that featured Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher that first aired in 1998 ? Gabe & Nina put her to the test on Gabe & Nina's Throwback Trivia.

Blackhawks Playoff Run- Exciting times are happening for the Chicago Blackhawks as they play for their playoff lives. Gabe & Nina talk about what's going on in the NHL.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe had some alone time for the first time in a very long time. What did he end up doing ?

Wake Up Wars - The fellas' have already won the week and now are targeting a complete sweep of the ladies. Can Jessica turn things around for the ladies or will Ian add to the win streak?

Should Emma Go Get Her Stuff From Her Office ? - Emma just quit her job and wants her stuff back, but is the risk and her health worth it ? If she doesn't go, when will she ever get it back ? Time for Gabe & Nina to brainstorm until they find a solution for Emma.

Going To Weddings By Yourself - Nina just found out she's in the lucky "Group A" which is basically VIP of her friends wedding, but the downside is she can't bring a date. Should Nina keep her VIP status or bring a date and downgrade to group B ?

New Drive-In Locations - Drive-In venues are quickly becoming the next big thing, Gabe & Nina talk about 2 drive-in venues that are opening up soon.

Nina @ 9:30 - Are you still buying you significant other flowers ? If your answer was no, then this ones for you. Nina covers why you should still buy your significant other flowers despite how "cheesy" it may look.