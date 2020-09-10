9/10 -Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Did you know that Kevin Hart and Kobe Bryant were roommates when they were younger ? Apparently, neither did Kobe. Gabe & Nina talk talk about this and more on the top 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - Britney joins Gabe & Nina to test her old school, if she gets all 3 correct she gets a special song sang to her.

Baby Daddy Check-In - While watching a TV show, Gabe couldn't help but wonder if his daughter Whitney was aware of what was happening in the show. Now he's questioning watching anything in front of his daughter.

Wake Up Wars - Jordan is back and ready to represent for Team Gabe. Jenn will be his challenger and will represent Team Nina, can she dethrone Jordan ?

What's More Difficult, School Or Work ? - What's easier for you ? Writing papers, studying, and taking tests or laboring all day at your job ?

Senior Picture Day - Do you remember what you wore to you senior picture day ? Gabe & Nina reflect on their senior picture day outfits.

Do Opposites Attract ? - Are you and partner completely different people when it comes to likes and interests ? What are some that stick out the most ?

Where Do You Get Your News From ? - Many people are relying now more than ever on social media for their news. Where do you get your news from ?

Nina @ 9:30 - On this Nina @ 9:30, Nina is enouraging you to pick up your phone this weekend and dial that friend that can instantly uplift you.