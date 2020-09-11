9/11 - Full Show -The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Would you attend a friend's party knowing that they have COVID ? A boy invited all his friends to his house for a party and the police had to shut it down. What happened next ? Gabe & Nina cover this story and more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - Mike Posner released this hit song in 2015, the lyrics talked about him taking pills in this city. What song was it ?

First World Friday - Gabe finally has his phone bill at a low payment a month, but Nicole made a request that is going to change all of that. Nina has been waiting on a package since quarantine started, she's finally received it but was it worth the wait ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe & Nicole have a special package coming in and they can't wait to tell us all about it on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - King Jordan has two wins in a row, but today he has a tough contestant by the name of Steve. Will Steve dethrone the king or will Jordan go into the weekend with a free breakfast ?

Gabe & Nina's Senior Picture Day - They went digging through their closets and found their high school senior outfits. Now it's the time to show off those outfits and own national school picture day.

Gabe's Bears Rant - Football is back ! , but Gabe isn't too happy about all the negative press the Chicago Bears have been getting about their team. He has one minute to tell us why he's so upset about it.

T. Murph Joins The Show - Comedian and Star of the new show " Woke" on Hulu , T. Murph joins Gabe & Nina to talk about his new show and play First World Friday.

Nina @ 9:30 - According to Nina, "The sparkle of the diamond depends on its flaws". This Nina @ 9:30 covers why we shoud, embrace those little flaws in all of us.