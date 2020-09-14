9/14 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Is Miley Cyrus ready to put on the wig and bring back Hannah Montana ? Gabe & Nina have some ideas they'd like to run by her before she does that. Hear those ideas and more on the top 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - Fist Fight was released in 2017, it follows two teachers who partake in a good old fashioned afterschool fight. It stars Charlie Day and this West Coast rapper turned actor. Here's a hint, one of his songs recited the famous lyrics " today was a good day". Who is it ?

I Want My Ex Back - Do you ever sit back and think about how much you miss your 8th grade ex? Well Dan certaintly does , he joins Gabe & Nina to win back his elementary school crush. Will she even remember who this man is anymore ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe's daughter Whitney was shocked when her dad was on TV, but also standing right in front of her. How did Gabe show up at two places at once ?

Wake Up Wars - King Steve is back and is only 2 wins away from getting his breakfast, but Corey from the lands of the Gold Coast is here to challenge him for the crown. Will the king remain king or will the crown once again change hands ?

Gabe Wins His Bet - The Chicago Bears pulled a miracle 4th quarter comeback against Detroit which means Gabe doesn't have to wear a diaper to work. However, one B96 employee is not so lucky.

Lime-A-Rita Gets Sued - Lime-A-Rita is in some trouble and it's for a reason we would have never guessed.

How Many Bottles Of Wine Did Nina Finish ? - Nina is playing a fun game of "Guess The Number ?". After a long night of hanging out with friends, even she was pretty shocked at the amount of empty bottles. How many do you think Nina finished ?

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better - Dash Of Salt and Pepper delivered Gabe & Nina some amazing Coconut French Toast and Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. These delicious breakfast items were already great on their own, is there anyway Avocado can make them better ? Watch here

Chris Evans Breaks The Internet - These days when actors are trending on Twitter, it's not for a very good reason. Captain America was caught with his ummm... shield down..

Powerful Message From A Councilwoman In North Dakota City - A councilwoman enters full clap back mode after a resident complains about the city raising a LGBTQ+ flag.

How Often Do You Wash Your Loungewear ? - People are staying more indoors which means they're probably not rotating outfits as often. Gabe & Nina ask how often are you washing your hoodies and sweats that you lounge around in ?