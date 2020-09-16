9/16 -Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Throwback Trivia - In 2006, Amanda Bynes starred in the classic comedy, She's The Man. Do you remember what sport she played in the film?

What Age Did You Try Beer ? - During an interview, Kristin Dunst mentioned that she walked in on her daughters drinking O'Doul's during their zoom class. What age did you first try beer and who was it with?

Baby Daddy Check-In - On this check in, Gabe tells us why it's important to have some space in your relationship and time with your friends.

Wake Up Wars - King Steve has accomplished his mission and won the breakfast which means there will be two new contestants on Wake Up Wars.

Who's Blackmailing Henry ?- Henry and Annie were flirting on social media until she found out that he's been seeing a girl for the last 6 months. Now, she wants revenge and she's found the perfect price for Henry to pay. What is it and will he pay up ?

Lie Detectors - Michelle's boyfriend Rocko will not let her attend any of his softball games and won't tell her why. Is Rocko being a little player with some of the girls there or does he get a little shy in front of his girlfriend ?

Did You Ever Inherit Anything From A Relative ? - The average inheritance in the U.S. is $707,000.00, but Gabe & Nina want to know what did you inherit ? Was it jewelry, stocks, or money ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Are you an OVER-giver ? Nina talks about why overgiving is a dangerous kind of giving and why it often leads to you being hurt.