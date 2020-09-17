9/17 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - October is upon us and that means all the pooky activities will begin. Gabe & Nina discuss a pop horror museum coming to Chicago, will you be visiting ?

Throwback Trivia - This 2012 breakup song by Taylor Swift went like " We are never ever ever, .... ". Do you know the rest of the lyrics ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe's daughter is loving the oats, but her meal isn't complete without some desert. Gabe tells us what this desert is on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - Queen Shaunice returns to the show to defend her crown, her challenger will be Elizabeth. Will Shaunice come out victorious and be 1 game closer to her breakfast or will there be a new queen in the wake up world ?

Hot-Boy Henry Part 2 - Henry probably didn't imagine his first time meeting with Annie going like this. Did he deliver the $1,000 to Annie or admit his wrongdoings to his girl ?

Dez-Puh-Zi-Toe - During a live broadcast, Sean Hannity was having trouble saying a spanish song title. It was only right Gabe & Nina shared their reactions to the blunders.

Drone Taxi's - A new king od transportation is making it's way to Chicago, Nina isn't a fan and she tells us why.

Same Sex Celebrity Crushes - Everyday Gabe reminds Nina how much he loves Zayn. Gabe can't be the only one right?, who is your same sex celebrity crush ?

Flirting Face - We've all heard about the "resting b face", but here is a new twist. Now there's a "flirting face ". Gabe & Nina show us their flirting face and tell us if they think it actually exists.

Nina @ 9:30 - Is laughter the best medicine ? Nina talks to us on why she thinks we should laugh at our failures.