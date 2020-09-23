9/23- Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Hillary Duff's husband has joined the elite butt tattoo club. What did he get tatto'd there ? Gabe & Nina tell us all about it.

Throwback Trivia - Martha Stewart and this west coast rapper were indeed a very odd pair , yet somehow managed to get their own TV Show on VH1. Who was the other half of this duo ?

Consistent Arguements - Someone told Nina a theory about couples and their first arguements. What's her new couples' theory ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe's smelling butter popcorn in the house and it's coming from the least expected place.

Wake Up Wars - Janice is the latest ruler of the wake up world, but Gerald is here to challenge her for the crown. Will Janice's reign end today ?

Nina's Neighbor Update - Nina finally made a move, did she stand up to her bully neighbor or did she take it up with building management ?

Fights With Your Neighbor - Everyone has had a neighbor that maybe they didn't get along with very well. Did you and your neighbors get along ?

Lie Detectors - Danielle joins the show in search of the truth. She went on a date that went very great , but theres an issue. She thinks the man she went on a date with lied about his job.

Nina @ 9:30 - Do you categorize your friends by the level of friendship ? Nina explains why it's best to have your friends, your best friends, and your acquaintances.