9/24 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Zayn & Gigi welcome their baby girl, but that wasn't the only surprise. How will Gabe react ?

Throwback Trivia - The film, Rush Hour 3 was released in 2007. The movie followed two detectives, one of which was played by Chris Tucker. Who was the other detective played by ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Whitney has a favorite music genre and it just so happens, Gabe is an expert at making this music.

Wake Up Wars - Gerald took the crown and is now the king of the wake up world. Tracy from the land of Griffith will be his challenger. Can Gerald continue his reign ?

Splitting Commission - A listener reached out to Gabe about being forced to split commission after she felt she did most of the work. Gabe and Nina discuss if she should split the commission 50/50 or what percentage would've been fairer.

Dating With Language Barriers - Are you dating someone who didn't speak the same language at first ? How did you work things out and communicate?

Nina @ 9:30 - "If he's into you, you will know", Nina is breaking down dating people who actually want to be with you and not just scared to be alone.