9/25 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Nina put herself to the test yesterday, She decided to put her phone down. How long did that last and what did she do to kill the time ? Her and Gabe talk about this and more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2017, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller teamed up with this superstar artist on the hit song" Wild Thoughts". She's known for other songs like "Umbrella" and "Rude Boy". Who is this artist ?

First World Friday - Gabe is missing one key ingredient to his new snack and Nina is missing her key ingredient to a fun night. Sounds like just another hilarious First World Friday .

Baby Daddy Check-In - It's Whitney's 5 month birthday ! Gabe & Nicole have something special planned for their daughter, what can it be ?

Wake Up Wars - King Gerald has overcome both challengers and is now only 1 win away from breakfast. Jennifer is here and ready to take the crown from Gerald, will she take over the wake up world ?

Lizette's Care Package - Gabe delivered the care package to Lizette and has some audio to share with us.

Kids & Nicknames - What did you tell your child their "part" was called ? Gabe & Nina are wondering what parents are telling their kids once they have that conversation.

California Is Changing Up The Shopping Experience - How would you feel if Illinois removed snack/ small items from the the register area ? Is your M&M and Dasani meal ruined for the ride home?

I Want My Ex Back - Charlie is here and screaming I WANT MY EX BACK. He ad his ex-girlfriend Alyssa broke up over a year ago. Since then, he's regretted every moment away from her. Will Charlie be able to convince her to their relationship another try ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Have you ever tried changing "you" to "I" ? Nina talks about how making that change will create more opportunity for discussion and not lead into fighting.