9/29- Full Show- The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - Amazon is revolutionizing your home security with their new alarm drones. How does it work and what does Nina plan to use it for ? The duo cover that & more on the 6 @ 6.

Throwback Trivia - In 2001, Hillary Duff used to star in the hit series, Lizzie McGuire, but do you remember what network it was aired on ?

Trump's Hair -In a New York Times Article, President Trump was revelaed to spend about $70,000 a year.... on his hair. Gabe & Nina get dig into their finances and reveal how much they spend on their hair.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe couldn't stop laughing the other day while he changed his daughter. What's the big joke? Gabe fills us in on the baby daddy check-in.

Wake Up Wars - Jay has returned and to Wake Up Wars to defend her throne. Her challenger will be Martha from the lands of Crown Point.

Long Distance Dating - Have you ever had a relationship across state lines ? What was it like and did it last ? Gabe & Nina are talking long distance relationships.

Guess That Gig - Gabe & Nina will each ask 1 question about your job and then take the wildest of guesses as to what you do. It's time to guess that gig.

TMI Tuesday - Do you sleep with a stuffed animal ? Why ? Gabe & Nina open the lines and talk to people who still have some of their stuffed animals bedside with them.