A New Twist: Hookup Hotline

Gabe & Nina normally try to start new relationships, but today they attempt to fix one. #TheHookupHotline is joined by Rob & Allison. Rob says he just needed some time to think things over, but he is ready to commit again. Allison didn't say anything, she just agreed to be here. They have 96 seconds to work things out and at the end they choose to re-#Hookup or #Hangup. #Gabe&Nina #HookupHotline #Hookup #Hangup #96seconds