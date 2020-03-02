Another Monday, Another Ladies' Victory?: Wake Up Wars

The ladies are fresh off their victorious week after making light work of #TeamGabe. Now they're back and want to keep the streak going. #TeamNina is being represented by Sandra, and she will face off against Mark. Someone should remind the fellas that Mondays have belonged to the ladies for a month now. Will Mark end that streak? or will he just be another loss in the Monday column? #Gabe&Nina #WakeUpWars #TeamGabevsTeamNina