Bold or Stupid? : Lie Detectors

Matthew and his business partner turned down a free trip to Vegas from potential clients, or so he thought? Did Matthew's business partner really book he and his wife an anniversary trip to Vegas? or Is he pulling a fast one on Matthew? With the help from #TheLieDetectors, Gabe & Nina are going to help figure out if Matthew can trust this business partner or book him a direct flight to the unemployment line. #TheLieDetectors #Gabe&Nina