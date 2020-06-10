Checking Your Childrens Phone: The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Nina's Entertainment Report- Nina talks about Lollapalooza being officially canceled, but the organizers still want you to save those dates, why is that ?

Throwback Trivia- Kayla is todays contestant on Gabe & Nina's Throwback Trivia. Does Kayla know the name of Drake's former love interest who was featured on his 2016 song "Too Good"?

Do You Check Your Kids' Phones?- Surveys say 70% of parents go through their child's phone, are you one of them ? Gabe & Nina ask parents if they go through their children's phone and what are parents looking for?

Baby Daddy Check-In- Things are changing under Gabe's roof, he tells us what's going on and who he called in to help him with his daughter.

Wake Up Wars- Natalie & Zack are stepping into Wake Up Wars this morning. Natalie is in the hot seat, Team Nina is down 2-0 to Team Gabe they need a win today to stay alive.

Should Nina Let Her Friend Move In?- Nina gives an update about her friend who is thinking of moving in with her. Nina isn't a big fan of this idea, but her friend just did something that only made Nina hate it even more.

Lie Detectors- Erika thinks her boyfriend Matt is seeing another woman after his face mask had red lipstick on it. Detectives Gabe & Nina call Matt's job pretending to be customers and get to the bottom of this mystery.

Sexy Spanish Talk- Gabe is going to tell Marissa 3 statements in Spanish and she has to guess if what he's saying is sexy or silly.

Drive-In Movie Theaters- Seat Geek Stadium is set to re-open as a drive-in movie theater, but Gabe tells us why he thinks this isn't going to work.