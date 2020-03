Dan isn't a momma's boy. He just values his mothers opinion about the women he dates. Dan claims it's out of respect for his mother, but Amy isn't too convinced. Dan & Amy are going to dive a little deeper and get to know each other. They will have 96 seconds to ask anything they want to know about one another. When time is up they will decide if they want to #Hookup or #Hangup. #Gabe&Nina #HookUpHotline