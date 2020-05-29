Do You Know Remember The Name Of Psy’s 2012 Hit Song?: Throwback Trivia
If you remember the song, then you definitely remember the dance
May 29, 2020
Categories:
Paul thinks he knows his throwbacks, but does he know enough for Gabe & Nina’s TBT game?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
10 Jun
Louis Tomlinson at Chicago Theatre Chicago Theatre
13 Jun
Maroon 5 at Wrigley Field Wrigley Field
16 Jun
Monsta X at The United Center The United Center
19 Jun
Justin Bieber at Soldier Field Soldier Field
20 Jun
Sam Hunt at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre