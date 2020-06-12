Do You “Mask” & Drive? : The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below

Nina's Entertainment Report- Drake & Nike have a collaboration coming soon, but Gabe tells us why he isn't loving the OVO project.

Throwback Trivia- Does Ashlyn remember the 2002 Disney cartoon that followed a teenage girl who fought crime on a regular basis while dealing with everyday high school issues? She joins Gabe & Nina to test her throwback knowledge on Throwback Trivia.

First World Friday- Gabe finally got his scooter back, but during a cruise he realizes the most important piece was missing. Nina was upset that she had to go on an adventure around her building, what she looking for ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe had to watch his baby girl by himself for 5 hours, he shares how it all went down.

Wake Up Wars- The Fellas' have won the week, but Gabe & his team aren't taking the pressure off Team Nina. Representing for Team Gabe is Nick and Angelica will represent for Team Nina.

Do You Wear Your Mask While You Drive?- If you're like Gabe and leaves their face mask on while in the car let it be known Nina is judging you. Gabe & Nina debate why people should take their mask off in the car.

"The Dancing Cop" Officer Gutierrez Joins The Show- Gabe & Nina welcome Officer Gutierrez, the policeman who went viral after showing off his moves during a peaceful protest.(Watch his dance moves using the link below!)

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better- After trying watermelon & avocado, Gabe & Nina are ready to bring back some odd experiments, but what will they decide to try with Avocado?

