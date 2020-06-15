Do You Suffer From Fear Of People? : The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Nina's Entertainment Report- Kanye West is at it again, Nina tells us why he's trademarked"Yeezy" again.. but not for shoes or apparel.

Throwback Trivia- Do you remember the 2009 film starring Zoe Saldana & Sam Worthington as blue aliens in the land of Pandora? Michael joins the show to play Gabe & Nina's Throwback Trivia to test his old school.

I Want my Ex Back- It's one thing to miss a person, but it's another thing to miss fighting with a person. Jerry is here to win his ex-girlfriend Melissa back, but does she miss the ups & downs as much as he does?

Baby Daddy Check-In - Gabe's daughter is becoming more & more curious everyday. This baby daddy check-in covers what new item he went to go buy over the weekend to help his daughter get a better view of the world.

Wake Up Wars- New week means new opportunities for Nina & her team. Representing them will be Kendall, meanwhile, Last weeks winners Team Gabe will be represented by Rich.

Graduation Gifts- Gabe is in a tricky situation, he has one cousin graduating high school and another cousin graduating 8th grade. One gift was already tough, but two is almost impossible. What should he get them?

The End Of The World- Does anything comes as a surprise in 2020 anymore? Apparently not . Gabe & Nina discuss how they would spend their final days if this weekend were truly the end of the world.

Avocados Make Everything Taste Better- Can avocados make olives taste better? Not just any olives, olives prepared by our friends at Finuccio and sons.

Fear Of People- Nina talks about opening up her friends circle and going out for the first time in a while, Gabe reveals he has a new phobia.

Sexy Spanish Talk- Gabe is giving out Spanish lessons in the form of sexy Spanish talk, he is going to give 3 statements to Jenn in spanish and she has to guess it those statements are sexy or silly.

Drunk Wedding Proposals- Would you leave your significant other if they proposed to you the way this man did? A woman left her boyfriend after he proposed drunk at a friends wedding. Also Gabe asks Nina if she would react the same way.