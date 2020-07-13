7/13 - Full Show - The Gabe and Nina Podcast

July 13, 2020
Gabe & Nina
Features

#GabeandNina just got back from their 4th of July vacation and have a lot to catch you guys up on! 

  •  Gabe's Baby Daddy Check-In-  He talks morning baby cuddles with daughter Whitney. 
  • Road Trip Rules- Are you allowed to fall asleep if you're the passenger? 
  • Avocados make everything taste better- Find out what was paired with avocados this time!  
  • They also talk about Will & Jada Smith's Red Table Talk & "Entanglement" drama. 

If you missed it, check out the whole show below.......

 

