8/4 - Full Show - The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers.

Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6 - How far would you go to make someone wear a mask ? Gabe & Nina talk about what happened to a man who was not wearing mask... while he was eating. This & more on Gabe & Nina's 6 @ 6.

Principal's Social Distance Song - While students are getting ready to return to school for the new year and this principal had a great idea of putting together a catchy song to help remind them why they should practice social distancing.

Who Gets Dibs On The Bathroom Every Morning ? - Calling all couples ! If you & your significant other wake up at the same time very morning, who gets to occupy the bathroom and why ?

Baby Daddy Check-In - What was your favorite family tradition growing up ? On this baby daddy check-in, Gabe talks about starting a new family tradition every Monday.

Wake Up Wars - The Fellas' took Monday from Team Nina and now are looking to make it 2 in a row. Damian is here and ready to represent for Team Gabe and Kara is ready to represent for Team Nina.

How Long Would You Wait On Friends ? - Things didn't go as planned for Nina over the weekend. She and some friends agreed to meet for drinks, but she ended up waiting by herself for over an hour. Would you have done the same or left after a few minutes ?

Changing Work Scenes - If you can do your job from anywhere, where would it be ? Hotels have thought of this new idea to help change your work scene up a little.

Does Punishing Kids Actually Work ? - Gabe & Nina discuss if punishments they experienced actually taught them a lesson.

Florida Man - Oh no, the Florida men are at it again. Gabe & Nina have 3 new criminals to tell you guys about, remember only 1 of them is from Florida.

TMI Tuesday - Time for a friendly debate, Gabe & Nina are asking what is more likely to end up in your mouth ... toes or fingers ?

Nina @ 9:30 - Does hooking up with your friend mean your friendship is over ? Nina's got some thoughts on this question.