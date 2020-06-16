Gabe & Nina’s Bad Breakups : The Gabe & Nina Podcast

Miss anything on today's episode of Gabe & Nina ? We got you covered, listen to the entire episode or pick up where you left off using the markers below.

Nina's Entertainment Report- Nina gives the details about the upcoming virtual " Rock The Vote" concert & reveals what actor is charming $15,000 for a "Cameo" message.

Bad Breakups- A woman goes to the extreme after her boyfriend broke up with her, do you think what she did was an overreaction ?

Throwback Trivia - Do you remember the 2015 film starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as a couple who explore the thin line of pain and pleasure? Lovena joins Gabe & Nina to test her throwback knowledge on TBT, Throwback Trivia.

Gabe's Tax Idea- Government Officials are hinting at a rise in Chicago property taxes, so Gabe & Nina think of alternative ways Chicago can bring in some money.

Baby Daddy Check-In - Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Gabe talks about what new activity his daughter did over the weekend.

Wake Up Wars- Team Gabe is on a roll and Gabe will not let Nina live it down. She needs Corey to step up and secure the ladies a victory, over on team Gabe's side they will have Sergio representing for them.

Changing Careers- Have you ever switched careers? Gabe & Nina talk about the risks and rewards of pulling this 180 off.

Cereal - The great debate continues on Gabe & Nina, what's your favorite cereal and more importantly you're least favorite ?

Gabe & Nina's Bad Breakups- Story time! Gabe & Nina share their worst heartbreaks and if afterwards, did they want revenge or reconciliation?

TMI Tuesday- Nina's friend and her boyfriend are going through a bit of a rough patch. They haven't had "relations" since quarantine started and she can't figure out why. Is he losing interest ? Is he cheating ? Gabe & Nina talk about it.