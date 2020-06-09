Gabe & Nina Welcome Chicago’s Own Vic Mensa To The Show

June 9, 2020
Gabe & Nina
Vic Mensa
On Air

Chicago artist Vic Mensa joins Gabe & Nina to discuss what he and his organization “Save Money Save Life” are doing to help communities around Chicago. 

 

Gabe and Nina
Vic Mensa
save money
save life