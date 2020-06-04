Gabe & Nina Welcome Lou Canellis
June 4, 2020
Categories:
Lou Canellis joins Gabe & Nina to talk about the reopening of his restaurant, Avli Taverna and what new safety measures are in place for phase 3.
Tags:
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
10 Jun
Louis Tomlinson at Chicago Theatre Chicago Theatre
13 Jun
Maroon 5 at Wrigley Field Wrigley Field
16 Jun
Monsta X at The United Center The United Center
19 Jun
Justin Bieber at Soldier Field Soldier Field
20 Jun
Sam Hunt at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre