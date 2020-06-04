Gabe & Nina Welcome Lou Canellis

June 4, 2020
Gabe & Nina
On Air

Lou Canellis joins Gabe & Nina to talk about the reopening of his restaurant, Avli Taverna and what new safety measures are in place for phase 3.

 

Gabe and Nina
phase 3