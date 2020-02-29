Guinness World Record Holder, George Hood Joins The Show
Rumor has it, he was planking while doing this interview
February 29, 2020
George Hood talks to Gabe & Nina about his new plank record; how he prepared; and picks who can hold a plank the longest Gabe or Nina?
