Guinness World Record Holder, George Hood Joins The Show

Rumor has it, he was planking while doing this interview

February 29, 2020
Gabe & Nina
On Air

George Hood talks to Gabe & Nina about his new plank record; how he prepared; and picks who can hold a plank the longest Gabe or Nina?

Gabe and Nina
plank
challenge
George
hood